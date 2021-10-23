Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Names His Son Aryan Khan Daughter Suhana Says These Name Can Prevent Them

Shahrukh Khan had told in one of his interviews that he intentionally named his children Aryan and Suhana.

The King of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Deewana’. After entering the film world, Shahrukh Khan married his girlfriend Gauri in the year 1991. Shah Rukh and Gauri also have three children, named Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. In an interview given to ‘Outlook Turning Points’ in the year 2013, Shahrukh had told that he deliberately named his children Aryan and Suhana. Along with this, the actor had said that he cannot get away from the word Khan, because he got this word because of me.

Sharing the reason behind naming kids Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I have given my son and daughter names that can easily be applied to ordinary people. Khan has got him in a will because of me, so he cannot run away from it. When any Muslim asks me about this, I pronounce Khan with a slurred voice.

Talking about this, Shah Rukh Khan had further said, “Giving children such names can save them from unfair evictions and random fatwas in future. Although sometimes these things confuse my children too. He even asked me what religion we belong to. In such a situation, I told them that we Indians are first and humanity is our religion.

Let us tell you that in an interview given to rediff.com, Shahrukh Khan was also asked why he named his son Aryan. To this the actor said, “We just named him, I don’t know why. I liked the name. I thought when it would tell a girl that my name is Aryan, Aryan Khan, she will be impressed.”

Talking about this, Shahrukh Khan had further said, “In Aryan, both of me and Gauri are reflected. Even though her expressions are a bit similar to mine, I think she has a mix of glimpses of both of us.”