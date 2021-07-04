Shah Rukh Khan said if suhanas boyfriend will kiss her i’ll rip lips

New Delhi. The King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan has a fan following all over the world. He has worked in many superhit films. However, apart from films, he remains in the limelight due to his personal life. Shahrukh loves his family very much. Like any other father, he is also very possessive about his children. But when it comes to his beloved daughter Suhana, he becomes over protective. Once Shahrukh had warned Suhana’s boyfriend about kissing.

funny question from karan

Actually, once Shahrukh Khan reached Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan Season 5 with Alia Bhatt. Here Karan asked Shahrukh such a question about Suhana Khan’s boyfriend that he answered in a tremendous way. In the show, Karan first asks Alia how old were you when you had your first boyfriend. On this, Alia tells that she had her first boyfriend at the age of 16.

I will bite the lips of my daughter’s boyfriend

After this, Karan Johar asks Shahrukh Khan a question about his daughter’s boyfriend, what will you do if your daughter Suhana has a boyfriend at the age of 16 and tries to kiss her. On this, Shahrukh gives a funny reply and says that if my boyfriend tries to kiss my daughter, then I will bite her lip. On this, Karan tells him that I knew you would do this, on this Shahrukh says absolutely 100 percent. Shahrukh further says that that’s why my daughter Suhana has no boyfriend because she knows.

shahrukh khan upcoming movie

Talking about the work front, Shahrukh Khan has been missing from the big screen for a long time. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were in lead roles with him in this film. However, the film did not show anything special at the box office. Now Shahrukh Khan is in the headlines these days for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’. In this film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are in the lead role along with Shahrukh.