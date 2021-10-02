Shah Rukh Khan Shooting Mumbai Hospital: Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting in South Mumbai Hospital

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting his return on the big screen. Nowadays the superstar is busy shooting for his upcoming projects, including a film by Southern filmmaker Attlee. In this, Shah Rukh will be seen for the first time with actress Nayantara.

A few weeks ago, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan on the Pune-based set of Attlee’s action film went viral on the internet. The film’s schedule was shot there. Now, according to reports, King Khan and Attlee will be shooting at a hospital in South Mumbai. This shooting schedule is 10 days.



The shooting will take place in this hospital

According to reports, after shooting in Film City in Pune and Goregaon, Shah Rukh Khan will now shoot in BD Petit Parsi Hospital in Kumbala Hill. He will then leave for Spain where his international schedule for the film ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone is final. During this time Attlee will work on the next shooting schedule of his project.



These artists will also appear

We will tell you that, in addition to Shah Rukh and Nayantara, actors like Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover can also appear in Attlee’s action movies. While Shah Rukh was shooting in Pune, photos of him and Nayantara on the set were leaked on social media.