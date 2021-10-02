Shah Rukh Khan Shooting Mumbai Hospital: Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting in South Mumbai Hospital
The shooting will take place in this hospital
According to reports, after shooting in Film City in Pune and Goregaon, Shah Rukh Khan will now shoot in BD Petit Parsi Hospital in Kumbala Hill. He will then leave for Spain where his international schedule for the film ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone is final. During this time Attlee will work on the next shooting schedule of his project.
These artists will also appear
We will tell you that, in addition to Shah Rukh and Nayantara, actors like Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover can also appear in Attlee’s action movies. While Shah Rukh was shooting in Pune, photos of him and Nayantara on the set were leaked on social media.
