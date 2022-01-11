Shah rukh Khan team Kolkata Knight Riders trolled Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave befitting reply csk fans angry

The fourth check match of the Ashes sequence noticed an incredible competitors. England saved themselves from defeat on the final day of this match performed in Sydney. Australia tried laborious to take the tenth wicket. All of the fielders had been put ahead, however he didn’t get the wicket.

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders trolled Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t tolerate this insult of his captain. He gave a befitting reply to KKR co-owned by Shahrukh Khan. Not solely this, the fans of CSK additionally vented their anger on social media.

Really, there was an incredible competitors within the fourth check match of the Ashes sequence. England saved themselves from defeat on the final day of this match performed in Sydney. Australia tried laborious for the final wicket. All of the fielders additionally put ahead, however he didn’t get the wicket. Kolkata Knight Riders posted an image on Twitter concerning the fielding arrange on the final day of the Sydney Check.

Then Gautam Gambhir had set fielding like a Check match within the IPL match towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni). That image went viral on social media. Within the yr 2016, when Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants had been competing.

At the moment Dhoni was not capable of do something particular with the bat. Mahi didn’t really feel snug in entrance of leg spin bowlers. When Dhoni was batting, Piyush Chawla was bowling to him. KKR had put fielders very near him to cease MS Dhoni.

Sharing a collage of pictures from the Ashes and IPL 2016, KKR wrote, “That traditional check trick that reminds you of the T20 grasp stroke.” After this Jadeja wrote, ‘This isn’t a masterstroke! It is only a showcase.

Its not a grasp stroke!Only a showcase? — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

Not solely this, after the image went viral, a disagreement began on social media between the fans of Dhoni and KKR. Fans of each the groups additionally threw memes.

Allow us to inform you that the magic of captain Gautam Gambhir was performed in that match. Pune team couldn’t win the match. The bowling of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla confirmed his greatness in that match.