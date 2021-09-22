Shah Rukh Khan throws down mobile: Shah Rukh Khan throws down mobile

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been looking for a hit for a long time. All the actors including him have made their debut on OTT but none of his films have come on this stage as an actor. Fans want King Khan to enter OTT soon.

Nowadays, an advertisement of Shah Rukh Khan is in a lot of discussion. This ad is for Disney Plus Hotstar in which the actors are having fun discussions with actor Rajesh Jais to make his debut on this OTT platform. The ad was released a few days ago and now a new episode has also been screened in the same area.



Fans seen under the house

In the new ad, Shah Rukh threw the phone down from the balcony of his house. This funny ad has been shared by Hotstar on his official Instagram account. In this, Shah Rukh’s fans are also seen holding a banner in his name.



Is Shah Rukh Khan’s phone not being picked up?

Seeing this respect from the fans, the ‘King of Bollywood’ waves and asks Rajesh if he got a call from Disney Plus Hotstar? Hearing this, Rajesh says that he did not come. Then Shah Rukh says did you call? On this Rajesh says that he did, did not pick up. This means they are busy with IPL, 20-20 World Cups and new movies. After this Rajesh looks at his phone and says sir, his message has arrived.



The video is rapidly going viral

After this Shah Rukh asked if you are talking about movies or shows? Hearing this, Shah Rukh threw his phone from the balcony. Now this promo video is going viral on the internet. Fans love it and are making different comments.



Shah Rukh Khan will now appear in ‘Pathan’

Let us tell you, Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 as the lead actor in the movie ‘Zero’. He was accompanied by actresses like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the film did not do well at the box office. He will now be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.