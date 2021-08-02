Shah Rukh Khan was Richa Chadha First Love UNSEEN Photo Viral on Social Media | This Bollywood actor was Richa Chadha’s first love, picture from school days went viral

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is in a relationship with Ali Fazal for a long time. Fans keep reading a lot about the love of both. The pictures of both of them together also keep going viral. But do you know about Richa’s first love? Although this love was not personal, but before entering Hindi cinema, Richa’s first love was definitely there.

Throwback photo of Shahrukh is going viral

We are talking about superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood. His fans keep sharing his pictures and videos on social media every day. In this sequence, when a fan of Shah Rukh Khan found a picture of his college days on WhatsApp, he decided to share it with the rest of the fans and shared it on Twitter.

first love — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 28, 2021

shahrukh khan’s school days photo

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a white shirt with the rest of the school children. Sharing this picture, the fan wrote, ‘A strange boy from school is daydreaming, to rule Mumbai. This is such a good morning forward for which I will never complain.’ Richa Chadha has also reacted to this picture going viral on Twitter.

An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I’ll never complain about.

pic.twitter.com/B4tkBAqfuP — Bobby (@bob_almost) July 28, 2021

Richa answered the fan’s question

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha tweeted this picture with her verified Twitter handle. Richa Chadha wrote, ‘My first love’. Many people have given their reactions on this tweet of Richa Chadha and one of these fans wrote – I thought maybe Rahul Dravid is your first love. Responding to the fan, Richa Chadha wrote – Shah Rukh Khan is before Rahul Dravid.

