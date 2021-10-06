Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani reached the NCB office to meet Aryan

() ‘S son () is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBI) on drug charges. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager K appears outside the office. She had come to meet Aryan. However, he does not know if he met Aryan and if so, what the conversation was about. When Pooja came out of the NCB office, she did not speak to any media person and went straight to the car. Immediately after the pooja, NCB officials appeared who caught the other accused having a rave party on the cruise ship. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7. He will be arraigned in court on October 7 where his lawyers will once again apply for bail. The NCB alleges that some WhatsApp chats were found in Aryan’s phone, indicating that he was in contact with drug dealers. It may be recalled that on Saturday, October 2, the NCB raided a cruise from Mumbai to Goa and arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan. The NCB also seized drugs from other accused in the raid. However, the agency says it has not found any drugs from Aryan.