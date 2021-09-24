Shah Rukh Khan’s name in ISL dictionary: Shah Rukh Khan’s name is included in ISL dictionary How will his name be started by PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day on September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ISL Dictionary, which also includes the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan. In this way, the dictionary of this sign language has been linked to Bollywood.

This Indian Sign Language Dictionary has about 10,000 words, one of which is Shah Rukh Khan. Now you are wondering if someone wants to tell Shah Rukh Khan, how will he tell? Will he pose and show his signature? Or will any of his dialogues be told in sign language? So let me tell you – there is no such thing.



It is being said that if you want to sign Shah Rukh Khan, you have to hold two fingers of your right hand like a gun and then take them to heart and tap twice. The Indian Sign Language has also released a video of him, which has been covered on social media.

The old version of the dictionary had names of celebrities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.