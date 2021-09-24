Shah Rukh Khan’s name in ISL dictionary: Shah Rukh Khan’s name is included in ISL dictionary How will his name be started by PM Narendra Modi
It is being said that if you want to sign Shah Rukh Khan, you have to hold two fingers of your right hand like a gun and then take them to heart and tap twice. The Indian Sign Language has also released a video of him, which has been covered on social media.
The old version of the dictionary had names of celebrities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
