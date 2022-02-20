Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's new look from Pathan goes viral Daboo Ratnani shares the original

14 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan's new look from Pathan goes viral Daboo Ratnani shares the original
Shah Rukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral Daboo Ratnani shares the original | Shahrukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral Daboo Ratnani shares the original | Shahrukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral

If you want to see how much the fans are crazy about Shahrukh Khan, then go to Twitter sometime. There talk – Shahrukh Khan keeps on trending every day for some reason or the other. Now a new look of Shahrukh Khan is becoming increasingly viral where Shahrukh Khan is looking very smart with white beard and hair.

This picture was being told as the next look of Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan and the fans were very excited to hear this. All the pictures of Shahrukh Khan that have come out from the sets of Pathan are either from behind or Shahrukh is wearing a hoodie in them.

But before the fans started making fan posters considering this picture as Pathan’s new look, photographer Dabboo Ratnani cooled everyone’s enthusiasm. Actually, this picture was made by photoshopping a picture taken by Dabboo Ratnani. Shahrukh Khan looks like this in the original picture.

While sharing this picture, Dabboo wrote – Original is always better than copy. Significantly, Shah Rukh Khan remains a part of Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar every year.

waiting for comeback

waiting for comeback

Significantly, the Aryan Khan drug case had a direct impact on Shahrukh Khan’s professional life as well. On one hand, Shahrukh immediately stopped shooting for all his films, while on the other hand there were reports of his Atali film heroine Nayantara also leaving the film. Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot for Pathan in Spain in October but then had to postpone all his plans after Aryan Khan was caught in a drug case. Shahrukh Khan is on a break since 2018 and since then fans have been waiting for his comeback.

How much was the impact on the brand Shahrukh Khan

How much was the impact on the brand Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan was going through a lot of trouble in the midst of Aryan Khan drugs case and was not able to fulfill his commitment even at the professional level. At the same time, many brands thought it appropriate to distance themselves from Shahrukh Khan. But the fans did not leave Shahrukh Khan’s side. During this, Shahrukh Khan was praised a lot. Neither Shahrukh Khan nor Aryan reached the court even once during the hearing of the case so that no one accuses the case of being affected. On the other hand, Shahrukh Khan did not lose his cool during this and kept trying to calmly get Aryan out of jail. To stay away from the media, Shah Rukh Khan had left the vow and checked in at a hotel and was handling Aryan’s case from there.

King is ready to return

King is ready to return

Shahrukh Khan may soon start back shooting for Atli’s film Lion as well. According to the leaked document from the set of the film, after Pathan, the name of this Atali film of Shahrukh Khan is Lion. South superstar Nayantara will be supporting Shahrukh Khan in the film, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. Apart from Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in supporting roles in this film.

Lion will be a full masala film

Lion will be a full masala film

It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan got Atli’s script changed several times but the Mersal director did not give up. Atli has built a small office in a hotel near Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat and is doing all the work from there. He did not want to travel from Chennai to Mumbai again and again. This will be Atli’s abode till the completion of the film. This film is a pure desi masala which will give Shahrukh Khan a chance to make a comeback. It is worth noting that Shahrukh Khan’s last film was Zero, after which he had announced to take a break from films. The reason for this was Shahrukh Khan’s career going in the wrong direction.

Hirani's Canada

Hirani's Canada

Apart from this, the work of Shahrukh Khan’s Rajkumar Hirani’s film Canada has started. The reading sessions of the film have also started. This film will be a light-hearted social drama on the issue of Donkey Flight. The names of Taapsee Pannu and Fatima Sana Shaikh are being associated with Shahrukh Khan in the film. But now the names of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are being considered final in this film.

Preparing for the Spy Universe

Preparing for the Spy Universe

Interestingly, Aditya Chopra, along with Pathan and Tiger 3, is going to create a different spy universe. Salman Khan has shot a cameo for Pathan in his Tiger avatar. On the other hand, if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will also shoot a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in his own Pathan avatar. There are also reports that Hrithik Roshan may soon join this spy universe of Pathan and Tiger with the character of his film War. Preparations for Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel are also being done on this line.

Pathan will have a banging comeback

Pathan will have a banging comeback

Aditya Chopra has prepared a completely different plan for Pathan’s release. As per this plan, Pathan and Tiger 3 will run in theaters only for eight weeks. No OTT platform will have the right to stream them before eight weeks. Preparations are on for Shahrukh Khan’s return from Pathan and it is one of the most expensive films of Yash Raj Films. Since this will be Shahrukh Khan’s comeback, therefore steps are being taken for this film.

Shahrukh Khan’s new look picture was going viral and fans were curious if this is new Pathan look. Dabboo Ratnani finally shared the original picture.

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 18:38 [IST]

