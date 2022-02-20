Shah Rukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral Daboo Ratnani shares the original | Shahrukh Khan’s new look from Pathan goes viral

News oi – Trisha Gaur

If you want to see how much the fans are crazy about Shahrukh Khan, then go to Twitter sometime. There talk – Shahrukh Khan keeps on trending every day for some reason or the other. Now a new look of Shahrukh Khan is becoming increasingly viral where Shahrukh Khan is looking very smart with white beard and hair.

This picture was being told as the next look of Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan and the fans were very excited to hear this. All the pictures of Shahrukh Khan that have come out from the sets of Pathan are either from behind or Shahrukh is wearing a hoodie in them.

But before the fans started making fan posters considering this picture as Pathan’s new look, photographer Dabboo Ratnani cooled everyone’s enthusiasm. Actually, this picture was made by photoshopping a picture taken by Dabboo Ratnani. Shahrukh Khan looks like this in the original picture.

While sharing this picture, Dabboo wrote – Original is always better than copy. Significantly, Shah Rukh Khan remains a part of Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar every year.