Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested by NCB: NCB arrests Aryan Khan: NCB has arrested Aryan Khan for taking drugs.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha, who were arrested for taking drugs after attending a rave party, were taken for medical treatment. The three have been brought back to the NCB office after completing their medical examination. All three will now be produced before a magistrate on Sunday evening.
After the arrest of Aryan Khan by the NCB, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reached the NCB office in Mumbai. At the same time, the NCB interrogated Aryan Khan for eight hours before his arrest. According to sources, NCB officials will scan his mobile phone to find out how he is involved in the drugs case.
The NCB on Saturday arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Moonmoon Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra from a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai. It is said that Arbaaz took Aryan to this rave party.
#Shah #Rukh #Khans #son #Aryan #arrested #NCB #NCB #arrests #Aryan #Khan #NCB #arrested #Aryan #Khan #drugs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.