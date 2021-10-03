Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested by NCB: NCB arrests Aryan Khan: NCB has arrested Aryan Khan for taking drugs.

The Bureau of Narcotics Control raided a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday and arrested several people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Now on Sunday, the NCB has arrested three people, including Aryan Khan, according to our fellow Itimes news.

Three arrested in NCB drugs case In addition to Aryan Khan, the cast includes actor Arbaaz Merchant and model Moonmoon Dhamecha. According to the NCB, Aryan Khan has been arrested in connection with drug use. The NCB has made arrests under Section 27 of the NDPS.



Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha, who were arrested for taking drugs after attending a rave party, were taken for medical treatment. The three have been brought back to the NCB office after completing their medical examination. All three will now be produced before a magistrate on Sunday evening.

After the arrest of Aryan Khan by the NCB, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reached the NCB office in Mumbai. At the same time, the NCB interrogated Aryan Khan for eight hours before his arrest. According to sources, NCB officials will scan his mobile phone to find out how he is involved in the drugs case.

The NCB on Saturday arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Moonmoon Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra from a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai. It is said that Arbaaz took Aryan to this rave party.