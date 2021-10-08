Shah Rukh staff brings food and clothes for Aryan: Shah Rukh staff appeared outside the NCB office with food and other items for Aryan Khan
According to information received, Gauri Khan had earlier brought a burger for her son Aryan, but the NCB did not allow him.
At the same time, when Aryan was in the custody of the NCB, he and the other accused were given puri-bhaji, paratha and dal-bhat to eat. The meal was ordered from a restaurant on the side of the road. According to reports, the biryani was also served with lentils and rice, which were ordered from a nearby restaurant.
