Shah Rukh staff brings food and clothes for Aryan: Shah Rukh staff appeared outside the NCB office with food and other items for Aryan Khan

The verdict in the Aryan Khan drugs case is expected on October 8. The court will hear the bail plea of ​​Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and other accused at 11 a.m. today. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the NCB (NCB-Narcotics Control Bureau) after raiding a cruise ship in Mumbai. He has been in the custody of the NCB ever since. But during the court hearing on October 7, he was remanded in judicial custody along with other accused.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan’s staff recently appeared outside the NCB office with food and other essentials for Aryan. Some photographs of him have also surfaced. The pictures show Shah Rukh’s staff members carrying suitcases and lunch boxes.

Photo: Gaurav Kolage



According to information received, Gauri Khan had earlier brought a burger for her son Aryan, but the NCB did not allow him.

Photo: Gaurav Kolage

At the same time, when Aryan was in the custody of the NCB, he and the other accused were given puri-bhaji, paratha and dal-bhat to eat. The meal was ordered from a restaurant on the side of the road. According to reports, the biryani was also served with lentils and rice, which were ordered from a nearby restaurant.