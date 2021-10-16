Shah told Savarkar’s patriotism beyond doubt, Uddhav’s counterattack – BJP neither understood Savarkar nor Gandhi

Shah said that Savarkar had everything that he would have needed for a good life. But he chose the hard way. A path that shows his unwavering commitment to the motherland.

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at those who doubted Savarkar’s commitment in the freedom struggle, saying that the freedom fighter’s patriotism and valor cannot be questioned. He said that such people should be ashamed. On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hit back saying that the BJP has neither understood Veer Savarkar nor Mahatma Gandhi.

The Home Minister on Friday garlanded the portrait of Savarkar at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar. He said that how can you doubt the life of a person who sweats like a crusher’s bull to extract oil in this jail and got two life sentences. Hundreds of freedom fighters were imprisoned in this jail during the long freedom struggle of India. Shah said that Savarkar had everything that he would have needed for a good life. But he chose the hard way. A path that shows his unwavering commitment to the motherland.

Shah said that there can be no bigger pilgrimage than this jail. Here Savarkar endured inhuman torture for 10 years, but did not lose his courage, his bravery. He said that Savarkar was not given the name Veer by any government but by the people of the country in support of his indomitable spirit and courage. He said that this title lovingly given to him by 130 crore people of India cannot be taken away. Shah also laid a wreath at the memorial of the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray said during Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally that BJP has neither understood Veer Savarkar nor Mahatma Gandhi. On the BJP fielding a former Shiv Sena leader in the Degalur by-election, Uddhav Thackeray said that the world’s largest political party had to import candidates for the assembly bypolls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP for terming the Shiv Sena as corrupt after the alliance ended and challenged the government to topple it.

Shah’s remarks came after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statement in which he had said that Savarkar had filed a mercy petition before the British on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi. Rajnath Singh had recently hit out at Savarkar’s critics, saying the freedom fighter was being defamed on mercy petitions. After this a big controversy arose.