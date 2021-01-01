Shahbaz and Gauhar reach Siddharth’s residence: Siddharth Shukla dies: News of Siddharth Shukla’s death came around 11 am on Thursday.
Siddharth Shukla’s special friend Shahnaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz had reached the house of the late actor. Speaking to Spotboy, Shahnaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh said, “I am not in a position to speak at the moment. I can’t believe it. When I spoke to Shahnaz Gill, he said, ‘I have spoken to her. That’s not good. My son Shahbaz has gone to Mumbai to live with him and I will go later.
Actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan also reached Siddharth Shukla’s house. Upon reaching Siddharth Shukla’s house, Gauhar Khan was seen crying in her car. Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla were seen together in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.
The news of Siddharth Shukla’s death came around 11 am on Thursday. It is said that Siddharth Shukla had taken a drug before going to bed at night, after which he went to bed. In the morning Siddharth complained of chest pain, told his mother that he was feeling unwell. At the hospital, Dr. Niranjan, after examination, declared the death ‘before arrival’ i.e. before coming to the hospital.
