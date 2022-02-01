Shaheen Afridi Admire Of Virat Kohli Pakistan Pacer Disclosed Plan To Get Wickets of KL Rahul Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Shaheen Afridi Speaks on Virat Kohli: Shaheen Afridi told the plan to dismiss the top order against India in the T20 World Cup. Along with this, he praised Virat Kohli and called him the best player.

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed everyone’s attention at the age of 21 by making it to the Sir Non-Field Sobers Trophy and the best T20 and Test team of the year. Last year, the fast bowler performed brilliantly and troubled the batsmen of every team in the world. This episode also includes Indian batsmen whom the pacer had troubled a lot in the T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi, while talking to Cricbuzz, told that under which plan he broke the back of Team India in the T20 World Cup. He sent the three top-3 batsmen to the pavilion in the T20 World Cup. While praising Virat Kohli, the Pakistani pacer called him the backbone of Team India and the best player in the world. Afridi said that he is very much influenced by Virat Kohli.

On the question of what plan to go with before the match in the T20 World Cup against India, Afridi said, ‘Most players were playing against India for the first time in the World Cup. The role of the captain was very important and he encouraged everyone a lot. The atmosphere of the dressing room was also very friendly. We had to play our best cricket and we did that.

He further said, ‘From where I was bowling, the leg-side boundary was short, about 60-65 meters. If I bowled him (Kohli) straight and fast, he would flick or pull. So I mixed up and tried to bowl slow bouncers to him. And my timing was also good at that time. The ball fell wherever I wanted and I got his wicket. I have always respected Virat Kohli. He is the best player in the world.

He further said, ‘Rohit, Rahul and Kohli are among the 3 best batsmen in the world. Virat Kohli is their backbone. If you get all three of them out, it becomes very difficult for the middle order. I was getting swing and I was feeding the ball forward. That’s why I got the wickets of Rohit and Rahul. That day was really the best for me.

The year 2021 has been very good for Shaheen Shah Afridi. He achieved many achievements this year. The 21-year-old pacer made his T20 debut for Pakistan in 2018. In the same year, he also made his debut in ODIs and Tests. He has so far registered 86 Tests, 53 ODIs and 45 T20 wickets in his name.