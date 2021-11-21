Shaheen Shah Afridi Fined By ICC After Throwing Ball At Bangladesh Batsman Afif Hossain Also pacer Apologized after match Pakistan cricket board released video

Shaheen Shah Afridi has found it costly to hit the batsman during the third match against Bangladesh. The ICC has found the Pakistani pacer guilty and has also announced punishment to him.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had hit Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain during the second T20 on Saturday. After which he was scolded on social media but now the ICC has also taken action against him. Shaheen Afridi has been fined 15 percent of the match fee for this act.

Let us tell you that in the second match of the three-match series against Bangladesh, in the third over of the innings, Shaheen Afridi slammed the Bangladeshi batsman after hitting a six. Although he apologized to Afif Hussain after the match, but this apology was not enough and now the ICC has punished him.

This incident happened during the second T20 match played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The third over of the innings was going on and the ball was in the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi. In front was Afif Hussain who hit a six off Shaheen Afridi’s ball. After which this Pakistani bowler lost his cool and caught it in the follow-through in the next ball and threw it towards the stump which was hit by Hussain and he fell in the crease.

After this the doctor had to go to the field to see Afif. After the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video showing Shaheen walking towards Hussain after the match and apologizing for his actions. At the same time, he smiled and hugged the Bangladeshi batsman.

According to the ICC (International Cricket Council) code of conduct, this was a ‘Level One’ violation. This was Shaheen’s first violation in 24 months, adding one demerit point to his disciplinary record. “Afridi has accepted the breach and the fine proposed by Niamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and therefore an official hearing has not been required,” the ICC said in a statement. ,

Shaheen’s unnecessarily aggressive behavior was not liked by either the Pakistan team management nor the PCB, prompting the fast bowler to immediately apologize to Afif. But the management has also not liked the behavior of another fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Significantly, Hasan was reprimanded for making a wrong gesture after the dismissal of Bangladeshi batsman Nurul Hasan in the first T20. Taking action against him, the ICC gave him two demerit points. At the same time, Bangladesh cricket team was also fined for slow over rate in the first match.