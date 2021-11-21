Shaheen Shah Afridi Thrown Ball At Bangladesh Batsman In Anger on next ball after Hit by Six After Match Pakistan Pacer Apologised Video gone Viral on Social Media

Shaheen Shah Afridi, losing his cool during the second T20 against Bangladesh, was hit by a bowling ball to the Bangladeshi batting. After which this video went viral on social media and he was severely criticized.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. But on this tour, Pakistani players are constantly getting caught in one or the other controversy. Shaheen Afridi’s name has also been added in this episode. Afridi threw the ball to a Bangladeshi player during the second T20. Whose video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Actually what happened in the third over of the match when Bangladesh team was batting. On the first ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who came to bowl the third over, batsman Afif Hussain hit a six. After this, on the next ball, the batsman placed the ball and pushed it towards Afridi. After which a furious Shaheen Afridi hit the ball to batsman Afif.

After hitting the ball, Afif Hossain fell on the pitch near the stumps there. This ball hit Afif’s foot and he lost his balance and fell on the ground. However, he did not face much problem and looked ready to bat again on the next ball.

In a hurry, the entire Pakistani team reached Afif and Afridi also apologized to him, but the video of his act is becoming fiercely viral on social media and is also getting gritty. Even after the match, Shaheen apologized to Afif whose pictures surfaced.

Gets hit for a 6 and Shaheen Shah loses his control next ball! I get the aggression but this was unnecessary. It was good however that he went straight to apologize after this.#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/PM5K9LZBiu — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) November 20, 2021

In the first match of this series also, there were many such incidents which were discussed a lot on social media. Shoaib Malik sluggishly run out, Hasan Ali’s 219 kms. Discussion on the hourly ball, followed by the wrong gesture of Hasan Ali and the slow over rate of Bangladesh, even the ICC had to take action.

In the first match of this series being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Pakistan won the match by 4 wickets. After this, Bangladesh’s team could not make a comeback in the second match as well and Pakistan won by 8 wickets. With this, Pakistan has won the T20 series with only one match remaining.