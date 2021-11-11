Shaheen Shah Afridi told Sania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik Thank you After taking KL Rahul wicket Know what was the reason T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan

Shaheen made headlines in the match against India. On the basis of his bowling, Pakistan restricted India to a modest score of 151 runs. Later Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down the target without losing a wicket with 13 balls to spare.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has revealed an interesting story behind the dismissal of Indian opener KL Rahul during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Pakistan, starting their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup, decided to bowl against India on 24 October 2021.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) proved the decision of captain Babar Azam right in his first 7 balls and showed both the openers of Team India the way to the pavilion. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen was adjudged the player of the match. Shaheen Afridi hits Rohit Sharma a golden duck with his yorker-length delivery. After this in his next over, KL Rahul was bowled.

Speaking about Rahul’s wicket, Shaheen said that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was instrumental in sending him to the pavilion. Talking to ‘The Telegraph’, Shaheen said, ‘I asked Shoaib, can I bowl fuller?’

Shaheen said, ‘Shoaib told me, Shaheen don’t bowl fuller, just try to bowl with the length here, okay. I told him, yes. Not much swing in the first over, so let me try to bowl.

Shoaib Malik, husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, has been playing for Pakistan for 22 years. Shaheen said for Shoaib, ‘He has played a lot of cricket during his career. He knows everything because he plays in every situation….

Shaheen said, ‘He has experience, so I asked him which ball I should bowl to Rahul.’ Shaheen told that he thanked Shoaib Malik after dismissing KL Rahul. Shaheen said, ‘I told Shoaib – thank you, this is not my wicket, this is your wicket.’

Shaheen grabbed headlines for Pakistan’s disciplined bowling effort. He restricted India to a modest score of 151 for 7 in 20 overs. Later Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan chased down the target without losing any wicket with 13 balls to spare. Pakistan got their first win against India in their 13th attempt at the World Cup.