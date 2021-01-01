shaheer sheikh ruchikaa kapoor: The little angel has come to the house of Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor! A girl born on Friday – a blessing to TV actors Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor

There is good news for the fans of TV actor Shahir Sheikh. Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor have become the parents of a daughter. So far neither Shahir nor Ruchika has told this story, but some media reports have said that the little angel has come to Shahir and Ruchika’s house.

According to some media reports, Ruchika gave birth to a baby girl on September 10th. However, Shahir has not yet confirmed the news. Shahir Sheikh, best known for his TV series ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’, got married to Ruchika Kapoor in November 2020. The couple has been in constant discussion ever since.



A few days ago, Ruchika Kapoor also shared a beautiful video of her baby shower on her Instagram handle. Ruchika thanked her family and friends for sharing this video. Many veteran actors and directors of the TV industry attended the baby shower ceremony.