Shaheer Sheikh Sings Bumbro Bumbro While Hina Khan Calls Him Farzi Kashmiri





Kashmir: Shaheer Sheikh is a heartthrob and now with this newest video, is proved that he's additionally the cutest. Sure, on this video is not showcasing his performing expertise however his singing expertise. Nonetheless, there's a twist.

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media sharing a behind-the-scene video from his upcoming music Baarish Ban Jaana. Since this music additionally options Hina Khan, she could be seen sitting subsequent to him within the video. While Shaheer tries to persuade folks that it's him who's singing Bumbro Bumbro within the video, Hina Khan uncovered him by revealing that he's solely performing and that someone else from behind is singing the music. "Yeh Shaheer ke aawaz nahi hai, yeh peeche se koi unke aawaz de rhe hai, jo ki bahut galat hai. Yeh farzi Kashmiri hai. Ek gaana nahi aata inhe Kashmiri mein (That is now Shaheer's voice, someone else is signing from behind. That is improper. He's a pretend Kashmiri who doesn't know even a single Kashmiri music)," she stated. To this Shaheer laughs and says, "Yeh toh actor ka kaam hello hota hai (That is what an actor's job is, proper?)," he stated.

It is likely one of the behind-the-scenes movies from Shaheer and Hina’s upcoming music Baarish Ban Jaana which is ready to be launched on June 3 at 11 AM. That is for the primary time that Hina and Shaheer are coming collectively on display screen.

On the work entrance, Shaheer was final seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, which additionally featured Rashami Desai. His present Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi can also be coming again with its third season. The discharge date of the identical has not been introduced but.