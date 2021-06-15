Shaheer Sheikh to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande?





It has been a yr since Sushant Singh Rajput handed away. His demise remains to be an enormous shock for everybody. We’re nonetheless unable to imagine the truth that the actor is not any extra. There isn’t any one who can take his place and the way in which he carried out on the small and large display screen was simply commendable. He did plenty of motion pictures however folks know him as Manav Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. The leads Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made for probably the most cherished movie star on-screen and off-screen {couples} at the moment. There have been stories in Dainik Bhasker that Ekta Kapoor is developing with Pavitra Rishta season two on her digital platform. Kushal Zaveri, the director of the unique TV present Pavitra Rishta confirmed the information in an interview with Dainik Bhasker. He additionally confirmed that Ankita Lokhande has signed the lead for Pavitra Rishta 2. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu posts a transferring notice; says, ‘Many have brutally used you’

Whereas we have now our favorite Archana, persons are eagerly ready to know who would play Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav within the present. Plenty of names got here ahead and now as per Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Shaheer Sheikh can be taking part in the function of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Properly, we really feel Shaheer Sheikh would undoubtedly be an ideal alternative for this function. Earlier, Harshad Chopda’s title had additionally come ahead. It was additionally reported that the Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 will launch on ALT Balaji. It could be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant’s legacy. Just lately, Pavitra Rishta had accomplished 12 years and Ankita Lokhande had gone stay on Instagram for her followers to rejoice this big day and likewise minimize a good looking fan made cake. Throughout this stay session she remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka shares photos from his prayer meet; the sight of his pet Fudge will break your coronary heart

She stated, “It has been so upsetting for me at this time, I’ve seen so many movies which has Sushant, me, your complete household that made me very emotional. Pavitra Rishta is my first born. My emotions in the direction of this present could be very sacred. Your entire forged and crew of Pavitra Rishta are very related to it and we’re like an enormous household, who meet and discuss even now.” She additionally thanked Ekta Kapoor for selecting her as Archana. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information At the moment – Indian Idol 12: As soon as once more Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from followers for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s tune Darling, ARMY feels lip-piercing has made BTS’ Jimin HOTTER than earlier than

