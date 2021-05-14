Shaheer Sheikh’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s return, Indian Idol 12-Amit Kumar controversy, Munmun Dutta – here are the TV Newsmakers of the week





Yay! It’s Saturday as we speak and eventually, it’s time to calm down. It’s time to have a look at the greatest tales from the tv business that befell over the previous week. Rather a lot of necessary issues occurred in our favorite TV reveals and tv star’s lives. If in case you have missed any of these tales, you are at the proper place. Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s return, Indian Idol 12 and Amit Kumar’s controversy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta touchdown in authorized bother – let’s try final week’s TV newsmakers under: Additionally Learn – Nationwide Fee For Girls takes cognisance of Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli’s case after CCTV video surfaces

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is lastly returning with season 3. Followers have been ready for this to occur since a very long time and eventually, our needs are going to be true. There have been studies that the present is returning and one of the crew members not too long ago confirmed the return of the present. Even Erica Fernandes in her interview with GadgetClock spoke about Dev and Sonakshi’s return. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes additionally shared a glimpse of #DevaShi on Instagram leaving us all excited. Additionally Learn – After Shweta Tiwari’s video, Abhinav Kohli opens up on his model of occasions; says, ‘Reyansh refused to go to his mom’ — watch video

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been very talked-about. The twelfth season of the singing actuality present is successful hearts with all contestants being spectacular. The latest Kishore Kumar particular episodes grabbed all the consideration. The final weekend episode, which was purported to be a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer’s legacy. Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the particular visitor, additionally criticised the episode in the most brutal means doable. He stated that he did not like the episode even a bit and wished it to cease. Rather a lot of detrimental feedback and memes have come about the episodes and the judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya had been slammed for spoiling Kishore Kumar’s songs. Not simply this, now, the Indian Idol 12 makers additionally been receiving flak for bringing again #MeToo accused Anu Malik as a choose on the present. Additionally Learn – Ekta Kapoor needs Abhinav Kohli arrested after Shweta Tiwari releases ‘disturbing’ CCTV footage – see celeb reactions

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has been in the information however for all unsuitable causes. She not too long ago landed in bother. It appears in a video the girl is heard utilizing the phrase bhangi. As we all know, it’s a casteist slur and never in good style. Rather a lot of folks have known as out Munmun Dutta for utilizing the time period. The girl has issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted. She says she was misinformed about the use of the phrase, and as soon as she got here to know she eliminated it. Nevertheless, folks have taken it negatively. #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter the entire day. It appears in a video she stated that she makes use of minimal make-up if she has to step out as she doesn’t wish to appear to be a Bhangi. She has additionally been booked underneath the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur.

Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor

As per studies in ETimes, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are anticipating their first little one collectively. A supply near ETimes stated that Shaheer is understood to maintain a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to speak about his private life. The supply additionally revealed that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re each wanting ahead to embracing this new section of their lives. Nevertheless, there is no such thing as a official affirmation from the couple.

Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari is in Cape City for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nevertheless, her husband Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta of leaving Reyansh in a lodge and flying off to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In a collection of movies, he has stated that Shweta Tiwari didn’t inform him the place their little one is earlier than she left for the shoot of the actuality present. He stated that he has name data to show the similar. Abhinav Kohli had stated that she had saved Reyansh at an unknown location and didn’t share the tackle. Shweta Tiwari has rubbished all his claims in an interview. She stated that she was prepared to take Reyansh together with her to South Africa alongside together with her mother and nanny however Abhinav Kohli didn’t give his consent. She additionally stated that he’s conscious that he’s together with her mother, daughter Palak and family members and talks to his son every day. She additionally stated that she has to fend for her household, and stated he doesn’t contribute a single paisa for his son. Abhinav Kohli then had put up a video the place he has spoken about his physique of work. He spoke of the time when he did a present with Arjun Bijlani. He’s saying that he has transferred 40 per cent of his cash to Shweta Tiwari’s account. In a surprising improvement, Shweta Tiwari launched a CCTV footage the place we may see Abhinav Kohli making an attempt to forcibly snatch Reyansh from Shweta Tiwari’s arms. It appears to be like like some bodily tussle additionally occurred between the former couple. The incident occurred in October 2020 at Shweta Tiwari’s constructing compound. The Nationwide Fee for Girls (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police asking them to concentrate to the case. This case will get murkier with every passing day.

Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for over 9 years now. Nevertheless, sure studies had not too long ago urged that Karan and Nisha’s marriage has hit a tough patch. These rumours have been doing the rounds for the previous few months and it was being stated that the couple was making an attempt to type their variations out. Karan is in Punjab for shoots whereas Nisha is in Mumbai with their son, Kavish. Nevertheless, Nisha has rubbished the studies and advised TOI that they are ‘not true.’

Mohit Malik and Additie Shirwaikar

Kulfi Kumar Baajewala actor Mohit Malik and Additie Shirwaikar welcomed a child boy. And now, they’ve introduced the identify of their son. Additie and Mohit Malik have named their new child, Ekbir Malik. The 2 of them took to their social media to announce the similar with the cutest household image ever. Additie shared a reel video by which they’ve talked about the identify in as distinctive a means as the identify of the child. She captioned the reel video saying, “What’s in a reputation? Properly you are Courageous, You are Constructive, You are Robust and also you are our Energy and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We (pink coronary heart) You.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



