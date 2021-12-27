Shahid Afridi Accused For Abusing Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria PCB Chairman Ramiz Raza Alleged For Partiality In Fixing Matters

Danish Kaneria has accused former cricketer Shahid Afridi of abusing his own country. Apart from this, he has also brought the PCB to the court for being biased on the matter of fixing.

Danish Kaneria, who was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, has leveled some allegations against Shahid Afridi and PCB Chief Rameez Raja. Let us tell you that Danish was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2009 after being implicated in a spot-fixing case during county cricket.

Danish Kaneria has been continuously coming in front of the media and giving information about his case. He had also admitted the mistake he had made and also told that the Essex Police had given him a clean chit. Despite this, he did not get the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Danish Kaneria had a candid exclusive conversation with Jansatta.com on this issue. Danish clearly accused the PCB of bias. Apart from this, he also told that where some cricketers used to support him. At the same time, cricketers like Shahid Afridi used to abuse him. He spoke openly on this issue.

How much support did Danish get after Rameez Raja became the chairman of the PCB? In response to this question, the Pakistani veteran said, ‘Every month a new chairman comes to Pakistan. Earlier, the likes of Najam Sethi and Ejaz Butt made cricket unmatched. Ehsan Mani consoled a lot but did nothing.

He further said, ‘There will be 20 such people inside Pakistan who have done corruption. The 4 caught in England are different. How many caught in PSL? Justice was not done with me for 11 years. I have been praying for so many years, no one is listening to me. What have I done like this, whose murder I have done.’

‘Why am I being treated like this?’

The former leg-spinner further said, ‘It is said for me that I play the dharma (religion) card. Special people get support in this board. Those who were denied from above that the post will not be given, they got the post and they are running the PCB. But why is Danish Kaneria not getting justice? What have I done that I am being treated like this? I request again and again but the louse does not crawl in his ear.

Danish appealed and said, ‘I am requesting Rameez Raja through you, whether Rameez Raja can help me. I can’t play international cricket now but I want to teach new kids my art. I want to serve I would like to work for PSL or IPL team. You don’t want me to come and work.

‘People like Shahid Afridi used to abuse’

How much support and support did Danish get from his fellow cricketers? Responding to this question, Pakistan’s Hindu cricketer Kaneria said, ‘I got the support of some fellow players. Shoaib Akhtar supported me, captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yusuf, Younis Khan and Rashid Latif supported me.

He further said, ‘But people like Shahid Afridi used to abuse me. Once the name used to come in A-grade, they used to say that you will now match like us. I know where Afridi’s PR has connections. But a boy’s career should not be spoiled.

Significantly, Danish Kaneria made his debut for Pakistan in 2000. He has 261 Test wickets and 15 ODI wickets to his name. Even before this, he has accused Shahid Afridi of keeping him out of the ODI team and not feeding him. They constantly plead with them from Pakistan, England to India for justice. But some cricketers get justice but Kaneria has to wait.