Shahid Afridi Daughter Aqsa will marry pakistan cricket team fast bowler shaheen shah afridi also former captain clarifies over past relation with pacer afridi

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aksha first came into the limelight after the 2011 World Cup. At that time, during an interview on a Pakistani channel, she started crying after India’s defeat in the semi-finals.

The headlines are in full swing at the moment regarding the marriage of Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aksha and Pakistan’s star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi. According to the latest reports, the family of Shaheen Afridi had sent a marriage proposal for the daughter of the former Pakistan captain.

Confirming this in an interview given on Pakistani channel Geo TV, Shahid Afridi said that Shaheen’s family had brought a relationship for his daughter Aksha. Apart from this, he also made it clear that there is no relation between him and Shaheen’s family.

In an interview to Jio TV, Shahid Afridi said, “There was no relation between him and his eldest daughter Aksha before Shaheen’s family brought the marriage proposal. In our Afridi people there are 8 castes. Me and Shaheen both come from different castes.

Aksha started crying over Pakistan’s defeat in 2011 World Cup

In the semi-final match of the 2011 World Cup, Pakistan had to face defeat at the hands of India. After this defeat of Pakistan, his daughter Aksha cried during the interview on Pakistan’s channel Geo News. He blamed the defeat on Pakistan player Misbah-ul-Haq.

After this defeat of Pakistan, like most people, Aksha too blamed Misbah-ul-Haq for the defeat. He had said that, “First Misbah-ul-Haq played slowly, when the balls were very few in the end, he started playing fast.”

Significantly, in the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in the World Cup. Pakistan won this match by 10 wickets. The hero of this victory of Pakistan was fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He initially spoiled the momentum of the Virat Brigade by dismissing three Indian players. Rohit Sharma could not even open the account and returned to the pavilion after getting out on the first ball.