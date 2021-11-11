shahid-afridi-indian-fan-funny-facebook-live-video-former-pakistan-cricketer-talks-about-longest-six-and-early-exit-of-india-from-t20-world-cup-2021 – Facebook Live: Shahid Afridi gave a funny answer to the question of Hindustani fan, the fan said

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is often in the headlines of the Indian media. At the same time, being a good cricketer, he has some fans in India too. With one of these fans, the former Pak cricketer interacted on Facebook Live. During this, a boy resident of Bihar talked to Afridi and the cricketer also gave funny answers.

During this live video, Afridi talked to the fan very funny. In the beginning of this video, Afridi says to the fan, ‘Where are you from India. In response to which the boy says that Sir I am from Bihar. I am a big fan of yours.

After this Shahid Afridi asks the boy, ‘Which team are you supporting, your India is out in the T20 World Cup? In response to which the boy says that yes India is out, now they are supporting Pakistan. I like Babar Azam. Hearing this, Afridi says that the fans of Pakistan’s team are everywhere in the world.

Afridi’s fan then asks him how did you hit the longest six of your career. Answering this question in a funny way, Afridi says, ‘The longest six I hit with the bat. A little bit of power was used, a little bit of timing, see how easily the answer was given.’

Although Shahid Afridi often remains in the discussion in India for his statements. But his game is also praised in India. He has been one of the best cricketers of Pakistan.

He has more than 11 thousand international runs and 541 international wickets to his name. He has been one of the most successful all-time all-rounders in the world. After making his ODI debut in 1996, he played the last T20I for Pakistan in 2018. He served his country from the field of cricket for 22 years.