Shahid Afridi lives in palatial house on seashore Former Pakistan captain has put Virat Kohli special T-shirt sachin Tendulkar Bat in sports zone Watch Video

There is a sea behind Shahid Afridi’s house. Moin Khan Cricket Academy is a two-minute drive away. According to Afridi, being close to the cricket academy is very beneficial for him. There is also a basement in Afridi’s house. In the basement, he spends quality time with friends.

Shahid Afridi is often in the news for his provocative statements against India. However, the former captain of Pakistan cricket team is a big fan of India Test and ODI team captain Virat Kohli. This is the reason why he is keeping his special T-shirt gifted by Virat Kohli in a special hall of his house. Shahid Afridi himself said this on his YouTube channel.

Shahid Afridi uploaded a video on YouTube about 2 years ago. In this video, he told about the specialties of the palatial house on the seashore. Afridi’s purpose behind making such a video was so that he can show his achievements to the fans. See their hard work. Also, fans can also get motivated by seeing their achievements.

Afridi had told that he had built this house 2-2.5 years ago. There is a sea behind his house. Moin Khan Cricket Academy is a two-minute drive away. According to Afridi, being close to the cricket academy is very beneficial for him. There is also a basement in Afridi’s house. In the basement, he spends quality time with friends. There he also plays table tennis with friends. They also play pool and billiards. Afridi says that he is fond of playing table tennis.

T-shirts of famous cricketers of the world are also hanging on the walls of the basement. This is where even Virat Kohli has a special T-shirt. This shirt of Virat Kohli is special because it has the signatures of all the Indian players. Afridi said that during the 2015 T20 World Cup, I had requested Virat Kohli to give T-shirts signed by all the players. Afridi believes that he will auction this T-shirt on behalf of his foundation for some noble cause. Apart from Virat, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Shane Warne of Australia also have T-shirts neatly hung.

There is a big situation in Afridi’s house. There are sofas around it. In the middle there is a carpet on the entire floor. Afridi said, we Pathans have a tradition of sitting together on the ground and eating food. When friends and friends come, they all sit down together and eat food. According to Afridi, being from a rural background, he has deliberately made the house a village-like atmosphere.

There is a huge living room in Afridi’s house. In the living room too, he has kept memories from cricket and other fields. Former Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif gifted Afridi a gold-plated pistol. Afridi has also kept him decorated in the living room. The bat with which Afridi had made a world record, has also been decorated with a lot of rules. The special thing is that this bat was gifted to Afridi by Sachin Tendulkar.

Shahid Afridi with a special T-shirt gifted by Virat Kohli at his home. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Picture outside Shahid Afridi’s house. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Sachin Tendulkar’s bat with which Shahid Afridi made a world record, he has kept it even today. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Shahid Afridi in front of his poster at home. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Shahid Afridi lays Dastarkhan with friends at this place. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Afridi has also made a small playground for the children at home. (Source- Screenshot Shahid Afridi YouTube Channel)

Afridi loves greenery. He is also very fond of gardening. This is the reason why he has planted many trees in his house in Karachi. There is also a small ground for children to play. He spends his evenings with the children at this place. Have fun with kids. Afridi says that he loves being a kid with kids.