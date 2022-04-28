Shahid Afridi said PCB should be independent from the government

Former captain Shahid Afridi talked about making the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a completely autonomous body, in which there is no government interference in its affairs. Let us tell you that the statement of the former captain comes after Imran Khan stepped down from the post of Prime Minister, who had appointed Rameez Raja as the chairman of the board. Now Rameez’s future seems to be in balance.

The PCB should be completely independent- Afridi said, “I think the government should not interfere in the PCB. The government should not be involved in the appointment of the chairman and the chief executive officer of the board. “The PCB should be completely independent and have its own electoral system with no interference from the government,” he said on the sidelines of an event here. ,

Uncertainty over Rameez Raja’s future Let us tell you that due to the change of government and the Prime Minister, there is uncertainty about the future of the current chairman Rameez Raja. Speculations are rife that he will be replaced with a man who will be of the choice of new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. In Pakistani cricket, the Prime Minister of the country is automatically appointed the patron of the PCB and he nominates two candidates, one of whom is chosen by the General Assembly.

The new chairman comes with a new approach- Afridi said that every time a new chairman comes, he comes up with his own method. Talking about changing this, Afridi said, “That’s why Pakistan cricket faces problems. I think this thing plays a big role in Pakistan’s domestic cricket because if the board comes up with a new system, it should be given a fair amount of time to see the improvement.