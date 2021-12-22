Shahid Afridi still regrets this thing Former Pakistan captain told team coaches his misfortune

Afridi said, ‘Bob Woolmer’s thinking was different. If I got out after hitting one or two shots, he would come up to me and say, did you hit a six. What a surprise brother. I used to say- well indeed. This thing is coaching.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is not happy with any of his former coaches except Bob Woolmer. He believes that due to the same coaches, he could not perform very well in batting. He said this during an interview on Pakistan news channel SAMAA TV.

Shahid Afridi was asked that if you look back in your career, is there any resentment in my heart that I had to do this too? On this question Shahid Afridi said, ‘Yes, absolutely such a feeling comes. I think I could have done better in batting. But maybe I couldn’t do it because of my coaches.

He said, “Coaching in international cricket is not about teaching you how to bat. When you go to the national cricket team, you have to perform there. Under-14, 16, 19 cricket is learning cricket, or when you play in an academy, you learn to play cricket there. You only perform in the national team.

Afridi said, ‘I will call it my bad luck. When I set a world record. I had my own style. The one above gave me a strength, that this is your way of playing. However, all my coaching staff, instead of polishing my thing, started telling me to stay. Stop at the wicket. don’t hit He tried to change my game.

He said, ‘I understand that he was a difference in my life. When Bob Woolmer came, he had a different mindset. If I used to get out after hitting one or two shots, when I used to return to the dressing room, he used to come to me and say that Afridi kya six maar tum tum. What a surprise brother. I used to widen. I used to say okay. So that thing is coaching.

Afridi said, ‘The issue is that before Woolmer, when I used to go out to bat, I used to keep going in my mind whether to play my game, not get out somewhere, what would the coach say? What would other people say to me? So I have mostly played cricket in these conditions.