Shahid Kapoor Ali Abbas Zafar start shooting untitled project Hindi adaptation of the French film | Shahid Kapoor’s new film with Tiger director Ali Abbas begins shooting, will Bhumi Pednekar be seen?

Bhumi Pednekar and Shahid Kapoor pair!!

However, information about who will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor, has not been revealed. However, if some media reports are to be believed, then Bhumi Pednekar’s name is in the forefront. At present, the official announcement is awaited.

This film made in South

Nuit Blanche movie is so popular that this film has been seen in Tamil and Telugu adaptations. Kamal Haasan was seen in the South remake of this film.

shahid kapoor jersey

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, he also has Jersey film. Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film Jersey and Pankaj Kapoor is also in an important role. The film will release on December 31.

Had a blast with Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor’s last film was Kabir Singh. This Hindi version of South film was a rage at the box office. Shahid played the role of Aashiq in the role of doctor in such a way that people liked this film very much.