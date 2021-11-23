Shahid Kapoor hails Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty to lead Bollywood | Shahid Kapoor praises Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

Congratulations to Suryavanshi Shahid Kapoor congratulated the team of Sooryavanshi. He said that what Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar's team has done requires a lot of courage. He went ahead and released his film when everyone was hesitant to take this step. Shahid Kapoor says that everyone prays for the success of Sooryavanshi so that cinema can see the way forward and people can release their films without any fear. happy to be back in cinemas Shahid Kapoor told that he was out with his family at the time of Corona and was not in Mumbai. That's why he feels great after returning to Mumbai. During this, Shahid Kapoor did not do any work and only spent time with his family. Shahid told that even during the shooting of Jersey, he was in Punjab with his family. But now it is a different experience to see theaters open and Mumbai come back to life. Celebrating films is where it should be celebrated – in theatres. And being a part of this celebration is giving a lot of happiness to Shahid Kapoor. career best film Shahid Kapoor says that Jersey is the best film of his career. He also revealed that this film was offered to him before Kabir Singh but at that time Shahid could not take any decision on this film. He thanked the director of the film, Gautam, who kept waiting for Shahid for such a great film and did not go to anyone else with it. Gautam completely fit Shahid Kapoor in the mold for the film.

what a different jersey

With Jersey, it is obvious that Shahid Kapoor will be compared to Telugu superstar Nani. The Telugu version of the film won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature Film and Best Editing at the National Film Awards. Shahid Kapoor said that every effort has been made to keep both the films separate. The entire movie in Hindi has been shot in Chandigarh. So there is a huge difference between the two films at this stage. If the film looks the same even after making so many changes, we would have made a huge mistake. But it hasn’t happened.

worked with father

Shahid Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapur are in the role of disciple and coach in the film and their scenes in the trailer are being praised a lot. Shahid says that he is fortunate to be working with a great actor like Pankaj Kapur, although Shahid never got nervous because of this. Rather, working with Pankaj Kapur always inspired Shahid to do better. Shahid says that he has worked with Irrfan, Tabu ma’am, KK sir and has always learned something or the other in his career. You should always keep learning, says Shahid. It would be a scary thought for any actor to understand that he knows everything.

interesting anecdote shared

Shahid Kapoor told that before Pankaj Kapoor started shooting for the film, Shahid Kapoor had completed 15 days of shooting. So his director Gautam had already taken Shahid’s shots. After this Pankaj Kapoor gave his shot and director Gautam was shocked. He took Shahid Kapoor to the corner and asked him – Sir, will you be able to give this level of performance while facing Pankaj ji in this scene? Because they are the best.

