Shahid kapoor jersey actress mrunal thakur talks about suicidal thoughts and her struggle. Shahid kapoor jersey actress mrunal thakur talks about suicide and her struggle

Mrinal Thakur – I am 15 to 20 years old

Mrinal said that his age was then only between 15 and 20 years. Many times it happens that people are not able to decide what to do, then they start feeling greedy. In such a situation, the thought of committing suicide starts coming in his mind. Mrinal said that at that time I used to travel by local train.

I will get married at the age of 23

I used to stand at the door of the train. I used to realize then that I should jump off the train. Mrinal also told that he was also responsible for many things. I thought I would get married at the age of 23 and then have kids. I didn’t want to do that. During that time I also used to give auditions for work.

Lived alone in Mumbai at the age of 18

I felt like I couldn’t do anything then. She further says that I used to live alone in Mumbai at the age of 18. Here I had to take care of my food and rent. My father was a banker, I had to give account of the whole month. If I used to withdraw even 500 rupees from my account, then they would have come to know about it.

mrunal thakur popularity

Let us tell you that Mrunal Thakur has worked in the TV world in shows like Khamoshiyan and Kumkum Bhagya. After this, after a break of a few years, she directly appeared on the big screen. Batla House, Super 30 is one of his popular movies.