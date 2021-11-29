Shahid Kapoor Jersey trailer garners 50 Million views read here | Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ rocked the trailer, got 50 million views!

Recently, Shahid-starrer Jersey created a lot of buzz on the internet. Actually the trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey was launched. The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey has garnered 50 million views across all platforms. The trailer of Jersey has set this record in just three days. This trailer is being praised fiercely on social media.

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is going to return to the big screen once again. Now he is going to shine his luck once again with the jersey. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is releasing in cinemas next month on 31st December.

Speaking about the overwhelming response to the trailer, Producer Aman Gill said, “Jersey is a film that I hold very close to my heart and it is heartening to see such a warm response to the trailer. The love you have given us till now. I am grateful to you for what you have given.”

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri. Gautham had earlier won the award for the original Telugu version of the film produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Shahid Kapoor is also in discussion these days due to his upcoming web series. This is his digital debut. In which he is going to work with Raj and DK.

