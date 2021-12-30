Shahid Kapoor reduced the fees to keep ‘Jersey’ in the theater race! Shahid Kapoor slashes fees to keep ‘Jersey’ in theater race

There is a discussion about Shahid Kapoor’s most awaited film Jersey. Everyone knows that the film was scheduled to release on December 31, but recently the Delhi government has completely closed the theaters due to the increasing case of Corona. The makers of Jersey announced on Tuesday that the film’s release has been pushed back amid concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the new Omron version.

Fans are very sad as soon as the news of the film being delayed for the fourth time comes. After this it was being decided that this film of Shahid Kapoor will be released on the OTT platform. Although Shahid Kapoor does not want this.

This is the reason why Shahid Kapoor has decided to do something so that the film will be postponed again but will not release on OTT. Actually Shahid Kapoor has charged 31 crores for Jersey,

