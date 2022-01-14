Shahid Kapoor told himself that Mira Rajput’s second love, wrote this by sharing the video

Shahid has shared a video together with his spouse on Instagram, in the caption of which he has described himself as Mira’s second love.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has began feeling that he’s his spouse Mira Rajput’s second love, however Mira doesn’t consider so. Shahid is the past love for him. That is only a joke, which has been performed by Shahid Kapoor himself. Truly, the actor has shared a video together with his spouse on his Instagram.

In the video, Shahid and Mira are seen sitting on a bench someplace in the open. Meera is seen busy in her telephone and the actor is kissing in the air whereas taking a look at the digital camera of her telephone. Together with this video, the actor wrote a humorous caption, “Jo tha, her past love is what she is taking a look at, however I’m glad to be her second love too. What are you able to do, love is like this”.

Meera replied: Mira Rajput additionally commented on this video, “Na, you’re my past love.” Aside from him, Shahid’s youthful brother Ishaan Khattar additionally didn’t maintain again from commenting on his cute video. He wrote ‘O’ first after which requested sister-in-law Meera to perk up. Ishaan wrote, “Sit together with your again straight”. To which Meera wrote, “Yeah okay, I used to be taking a look at one thing on the telephone and go away me alone.”

Allow us to let you know that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are sometimes seen having enjoyable on social media. Each by no means go away any probability to tug one another’s legs. The pair of each can be very a lot preferred. Shahid married Mira Rajput in the yr 2015. After which Meera gave delivery to daughter Misha in the yr 2016 after which in 2018 each of them had a son, whose title is Zayan.

If we discuss Shahid’s profession, followers are ready for the launch of his movie ‘Jersey’, which was postponed on account of Corona an infection. Directed by Gotam Tinnanuri, the movie additionally stars Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. It’s reported that Shahid will quickly be seen in the internet sequence as nicely.