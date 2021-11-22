Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Poster out now, Trailer will release on 23 November! Shahid Kapoor shares the first poster of ‘Jersey’, trailer to release on this day!

The countdown to the New Year has begun, for more than one reason! Fans are looking forward to Shahid Kapoor’s big comeback on the silver screen after a gap of two years! Known for breaking many stereotypes with his roles, Shahid Kapoor’s hugely successful film Kabir Singh last made a lot of noise for all the right reasons. The makers of Jersey today released the official first look of the film, amid much excitement about the superstar’s return to the theatres.

Filling the nation with excitement, the poster of Jersey features superstar Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. Set against the backdrop of India’s favorite sport, cricket, Jersey sheds light on the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. The poster release has added to the excitement for the film.

What more is needed than this? Intensifying the uproar, the trailer of the film will be launched tomorrow i.e. on November 23. Producer Aman Gill said, “We are all very excited to share the first poster of Jersey today and the trailer tomorrow.

The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we didn’t want to compromise on anything for the audience during this journey. We are eagerly waiting for the audience response to our poster and trailer in the coming days.” Along with Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles,

The film is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu Jersey. And Kabir Singh’s music director Sachet and Parampara will once again give chartbuster music for Shahid. Jersey is produced on a grand scale by Presents Allu Aravind and Producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The trailer of the film Jersey will be launched tomorrow i.e. on 23rd November, for which everyone is eagerly waiting.

