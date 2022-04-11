Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed again by a week, will not clash with KGF 2, here know the release date | Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ postponed for a week, there will be no clash with KGF 2, know the release date here

Not many screens found

Let me tell you, Superstar Vijay’s Beast is releasing on April 13. While KGF on April 14. 2. Between these two films, Shahid Kapoor’s jersey was not getting the desired screen count, due to which the makers decided to put it forward. Got it right.

all movies affected

While KGF Chapter 2 is originally a Kannada film, Beast is a Tamil film, while Jersey is a Bollywood film. But both the South films are Pan India films and are releasing in many languages. Obviously all the films would have been affected by this clash.

KGF- Chapter 2 will benefit

Now that the release of Jersey has gone ahead, the KGF chapter is about to give a big opening in Hindi as well. Screen count is no longer an issue for the film. Let me tell you, if trade pundits are to be believed, KGF 2 is going to do business of up to 100 crores on Opening Day by combining all the languages.

Jersey Budget and Earnings

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the official remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. According to the reports, it has been made at a cost of 70 crores. For the jersey to be a hit, at least 100 crores will have to be crossed. Whereas to come in the category of superhit, 140 crores will have to be earned.

