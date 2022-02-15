Shahid Kapoor’s jersey to clash with Yash Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 | Shahid Kapoor’s jersey will clash with KGF 2 at the box office

South films dominance Significantly, in the last few months, South's films have dominated the Hindi box office, in which the name of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa comes at the top. Pushpa did such a blast at the Hindi box office that no one expected. The film earned itself when strong films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and 83 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh were busy in theatres. Not only this, Pushpa did not stop earning at the box office even after its release on OTT and after being leaked. Jersey has to compete In such a situation, it will be a very difficult task for Shahid Kapoor's jersey to prove itself at the box office. Standing strong especially in front of Yash's film KGF Chapter 2. However, from the trailer of Jersey, both Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have gone straight into hearts by performing their best work. Shahid Kapoor is looking splendid in this film and once again you have tried to bring the emotions right on screen. box office hit from now However, even before the release, the audience has given Jersey the status of a box office hit. He believes that the film will be a huge hit at the box office and Shahid Kapoor will once again set the screen on fire. Viewers also say that when Shahid Kapoor was doing Kabir Singh, everyone felt that he would not be able to compete with Vijay Deverekonda's Arjun Reddy. But Shahid Kapoor shut everyone's mouth with his acting. Now the same will happen with Jersey. It is worth noting that people are comparing Shahid Kapoor with the Telugu hero Nani of Jersey.

KGF’s banging box office

The box office success of the Hindi version of KGF, which released in 2018, surprised everyone. Made on a budget of 16 crores, KGF has earned around 40 crores at the Hindi box office and the film has made a profit of 152 percent. With this, the film stood at number 9 in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of 2018.

2.0 was also left behind

In 2018, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was at number 10 with 150 percent profit even after earning 188 crores due to a huge budget of 543 crores and Kannada superstar Yash’s film KGF hit the box office wickets, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 out Had done it. Both these films were South Indian and have been accepted openly by the Hindi audience. This year also the same trend is being seen.

Who will win the box office clash

Now it has to be seen who among Yash and Shahid Kapoor wins this box office clash. Shahid Kapoor has given the biggest blockbuster of his career with Kabir Singh. The film was among the highest grossing films of 2019. So there is three fold pressure on Shahid Kapoor with Jersey, first to beat Yash’s film at the box office, second to repeat the success of Kabir Singh and third, to perform as brilliantly as the Telugu film Jersey.