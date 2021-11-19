Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey trailer release date out now! Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ trailer to release soon? Big bang on this day!

Superstar Shahid Kapoor is currently in news about his many projects. The most discussed is his film Jersey which is based on the cricketer and his personal life. It is neither a biopic nor a real story. Shahid Kapoor has been working hard for the film for a long time. At this time there is news about this film that its trailer is releasing very soon. If reports are to be believed, the trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s film is going to release on November 23.

Although no such official announcement has been made, but reports have revealed this information. Talking about this film, it is going to be a remake of a Telugu film.

There is news about the original film that it was made at a cost of 25 crores and after its huge success at the box office, had collected around 50 crores. Director Gowtham Tinnanuri had announced the remake of the film.

The story of the film is about a man who is struggling to get a chance to play for the Indian cricket team. Produced by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Now how Shahid Kapoor plays this film and how his style is, only time will tell. Shahid Kapoor had earlier been a part of the film Kabir Singh and this film was also a South remake.

