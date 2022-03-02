Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music

The wedding rituals of Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sana Kapoor have started and all the inside pictures and videos of the celebration have surfaced on social media.

Bollywood stars Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sana Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. This grand wedding will take place in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. In such a situation, the turmeric and mehendi rituals of the couple took place on Tuesday.

Actor Vivaan Shah, who has featured in films like “Happy New Year” and “Bombay Velvet”, shared a video of Mayank and his cousin Sana’s pre-wedding celebrations. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are being welcomed on the beat of the dhol.

Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sana is seen shaking the hands of the guests at her wedding ceremony and Mayank is standing beside her holding her hand. This inside video of wedding rituals is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Sharing the video, Vivaan congratulated Sana and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Love you baa very proud Sanu.”

Sana’s mehendi artist also posted a picture of herself with the actor and wrote, “At @sanahkapur15’s mehendi ceremony”. In the picture, both are seen posing with each other with a cute smile. During this, Sana looks quite excited.

Supriya Pathak and her sister Ratna Shah Pathak performed a scintillating dance on the song “Mathe Te Chamak” at the Mehndi ceremony. During this, there was a lot of fun in the women’s music on the beats of the dholak. On the other hand, Mira Kapoor had dressed up in a very beautiful way for Sana’s Mehndi function and she has also shared many of her pictures with the fans.

Let us tell you that Sana Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shaandaar along with her father Pankaj Kapoor and brother Shahid Kapoor. It also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The news of Sana’s marriage was confirmed by her father Pankaj Kapur to Bombay Times. According to him, Sana and Mayank have known each other for a long time. Some time back both of them got engaged.