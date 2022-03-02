Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music
Written by admin
Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music

Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music

Shahid Kapoor’s sister’s wedding rituals started, sister-in-law Meera was well-dressed, women had a lot of fun on the beat of the dholak in the music

The wedding rituals of Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sana Kapoor have started and all the inside pictures and videos of the celebration have surfaced on social media.

Bollywood stars Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sana Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. This grand wedding will take place in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. In such a situation, the turmeric and mehendi rituals of the couple took place on Tuesday.

Actor Vivaan Shah, who has featured in films like “Happy New Year” and “Bombay Velvet”, shared a video of Mayank and his cousin Sana’s pre-wedding celebrations. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are being welcomed on the beat of the dhol.

Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sana is seen shaking the hands of the guests at her wedding ceremony and Mayank is standing beside her holding her hand. This inside video of wedding rituals is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Sharing the video, Vivaan congratulated Sana and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Love you baa very proud Sanu.”

Sana’s mehendi artist also posted a picture of herself with the actor and wrote, “At @sanahkapur15’s mehendi ceremony”. In the picture, both are seen posing with each other with a cute smile. During this, Sana looks quite excited.

Supriya Pathak and her sister Ratna Shah Pathak performed a scintillating dance on the song “Mathe Te Chamak” at the Mehndi ceremony. During this, there was a lot of fun in the women’s music on the beats of the dholak. On the other hand, Mira Kapoor had dressed up in a very beautiful way for Sana’s Mehndi function and she has also shared many of her pictures with the fans.

READ Also  Sameer Wankhede's wife is the heroine who arrested Aryan Khan, has worked with Ajay Devgan

Let us tell you that Sana Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shaandaar along with her father Pankaj Kapoor and brother Shahid Kapoor. It also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The news of Sana’s marriage was confirmed by her father Pankaj Kapur to Bombay Times. According to him, Sana and Mayank have known each other for a long time. Some time back both of them got engaged.


#Shahid #Kapoors #sisters #wedding #rituals #started #sisterinlaw #Meera #welldressed #women #lot #fun #beat #dholak #music

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Streamers are getting in on the Epic/Apple trial, despite court rules

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment