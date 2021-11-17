Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Bull going to release on 7 April 2023? Shahid Kapoor’s powerful film ‘Bull’ announced, release date also revealed!

News oi-Salman Khan

The much awaited grand scale action film Bull with Shahid Kapoor starring Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta is all set to hit the theaters on 7th April 2023 i.e. Good Friday weekend. Directed by director Aditya Nimbalkar, the film is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. This is the first production between T-Series and Guilty By Association. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has shared that

“Bull is an ambitious project and one of the biggest action films of T-Series. We continue to assure the audience’s long-standing romance with the silver screen with this release. This Shahid Kapoor film Bull that can be seen at your nearest theater”

Guilty By Association (GBA) Producer Amar Butala says, “Bull marks the beginning of our association with Bhushan Kumar Ji and Shahid, who will be seen in a new action avatar in the film.

We expect to give a big screen performance full of adrenaline, so it’s going to be a really good Friday at the box office.” Garima Mehta Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) says, “The valor of our men in bull uniform Inspired by. It will surely thrill and inspire everyone at the same time.”

It is a Guilty by Association production with the story of Parvez Shaikh and Asim Arora and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film is scheduled to go on floors in early 2022.

english summary Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Bull going to release on 7 April 2023? Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 17:16 [IST]