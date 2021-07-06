Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput made such a short skirt for the first time, people trolled

New Delhi. Bollywood’s Kabir Singh i.e. Shahid Kapoor remains in the headlines every day. He has been active in the film industry for a long time and has a huge fan following. Shahid married Mira Rajput of Delhi in the year 2015. Meera may not be from the industry but she too often remains in the headlines. He has millions of followers on social media. In such a situation, his pictures keep going viral every day. She is always seen in trendy outfits. Now recently some of his pictures went viral, for which he was also trolled.

Mira Rajput seen in glamorous style

Actually, on Monday evening, Mira Rajput was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. During this, Meera was looking glamorous like Mesha. Mira was wearing a short-length skirt with a brown spaghetti top. Her skirt had a white polka dot pattern. To complete her look, Meera carried a hand handle bag. Many pictures of her in this look are becoming viral on social media.

people trolled

Some people are praising her glamorous style, while some people have trolled her. A user trolled her for wearing a short skirt. The user commented and wrote, ‘I am wearing a daughter’s skirt.’ At the same time, a user commented and wrote, ‘I have worn too big skirt.’ A user compared Meera to Kareena Kapoor. The user commented and wrote, “Such a short skirt on a casual occasion, Kareena Kapoor has at least good fashion sense in this case.”

shahid kapoor upcoming movie

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Jersey’ directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie ‘Jersey’. Shahid will be seen in the role of a cricketer in the film. Apart from Shahid, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in important roles.

