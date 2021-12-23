Shahid’s crisis, Aishwarya’s double role, Mithun’s file

Shahid’s Crisis

Shahid Kapoor hopes to celebrate his victory by showing two fingers by hitting the last ball for a six on the last day of the year. His film ‘Jersey’, which is going to release on the last day of the year i.e. December 31, is a remake of the South Indian film of the same name. ‘Jersey’ will only get a week’s chance to run, as it will be followed by ‘Baahubali’ fame Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in theaters next week. But Shahid’s troubles do not end here. A week before ‘Jersey’ i.e. from today ’83’ made on World Cup cricket is being released. If it goes well, the business of Shahid’s film ‘Jersey’ will be affected. Shahid’s previous film ‘Kabir Singh’ did a business of more than four hundred crores at the ticket window. That’s why he feels that this time also he will hit a six on the last day of the year.

double role of aishwarya

Aishwarya’s hunt for a big hit film for five years could end with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘Ponniin Selvan’. Aishwarya is playing a double role in this film. The film is being made on a budget of 500 crores, so it can be understood how grandly this story of the era of Chola kings will be presented on screen. The credibility of any artist or filmmaker in Bollywood is judged on the basis of his previous release film. In this sense, Aishwarya’s last release was ‘Fanney Khan’ with Anil Kapoor, which could not even recover its cost. Even in personal life, he has been shocked by being called for questioning in the Panama Papers case. Although the release date of ‘Ponniin Selvan’ has not been announced yet. That means Aishwarya will have to wait longer.

mithun file

Mithun Chakraborty career file is amazing. Despite working for 45 years, he is not only active in films but also appears in shows of Colors, Star TV, Sony TV, Zee TV. On Republic Day next year, ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in lead roles, which focuses on Kashmiri Pandits. Mithun, on the other hand, has been given a guest appearance by Rajkumar Santoshi in his film ‘Bad Bye’. The film stars Mithun’s son Namashi and Bad Bye producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amreen in the lead roles. He is also working in a film ‘Bhootiyapa’. Mithun, who has appeared in TV shows like ‘Dance Plus’, ‘The Drama Company’, ‘Dance India Dance’ will next be seen in Colors TV show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’.