Shahir Sheikh announces his daughter’s name: Pavitra Rishta 2 Actor Shahir Sheikh announces his baby girl’s name with this unseen photo with wife Ruchika Kapoor

Actor Shahir Sheikh and his wife Ruchika Kapoor, who appeared in ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’, became the parents of a cute girl a few days back. According to reports, Ruchika Kapoor gave birth to a little angel on September 10, 2021. The couple did not share any photos of the girl or reveal their names so far. But now Shahir Sheikh has revealed the baby’s name (Shahir Sheikh revealed the baby’s name) by sharing a photo.

Shahir Sheikh shared a photo on his Instagram account. This picture is of Ruchika being pregnant. Shahir Sheikh has also revealed the name of the girl by sharing this unseen picture. Shahir writes, ‘I am blessed to have received the gift of life. Love to all of you and best wishes for the next journey. Pray for us. #Anya ‘



Congratulations have been flowing since the announcement of the girl’s name. From Hina Khan, Gautam Rode, Anita Hasanandani, Saurabh Raj Jain, Kaveri Priyam and Vatsal Seth congratulated Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika.



Shahir Sheikh said this after becoming a father

Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika have named their daughter Anya. When Shahir Sheikh became a father a few days ago, he danced with joy. In an interview with our colleague Times of India, Shahir Sheikh expressed his happiness over becoming a father. He then said, ‘As a father, I have been trained to play an onscreen character. But now my feelings will come out naturally because I have become a father in real life. Now I want to give my daughter the best life. The feeling of holding her on the lap and looking her in the eye, I can’t describe it or anything.



Married on 27 November 2020

Please tell that Shahir Sheikh married Ruchika Kapoor on 27th November 2020. The two had dated for some time before marriage. Ruchika Kapoor is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Production House.