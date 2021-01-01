Shahir Sheikh reveals Ankita Lokhande’s wedding plans with Vicky Jain then says you are crazy – Shahir Sheikh accidentally revealed the secret of Ankita Lokhande’s wedding, the actress said – Are you crazy?
Hearing this, Ankita Lokhande became frightened and immediately told Shahir Sheikh to remain silent. She said, ‘Shut up Shahir, are you crazy? Shut up, there is no such thing. After hearing this from Ankita, Shahir realized that he had made a mistake and then told him that he did not know anything about it. Then Ankita also tried to handle the matter and said that she is not doing anything after this show and will start something new from February.
We will tell you that Ankita Lokhande has been dating Vicky Jain for the last three years. Both are engaged. In an interview to ‘Bollywood Bubble’ earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had said about her marriage, ‘I wish every girl a happy married life, because marriage is a beautiful thing. Yes, I am very excited about my wedding and will be getting married soon. I love Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But to date, preparations have not started.
Before Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande was dating Sushant Singh Rajput. The two fell in love while working together in a ‘sacred relationship’. But in 2016 they had a breakup. At the same time, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020.
