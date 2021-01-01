Shahir Sheikh Ruchika Kapoor Baby Shower: Shahir Sheikh Holds Baby Shower For Wife Ruchika Kapoor View Viral Photos & Videos

Actor Shahir Sheikh is not happy nowadays. After all, he is going to be a father soon. Recently, he also hosted a grand baby shower party for his wife Ruchika Kapoor, whose photos and videos are going viral on social media.

Ruchika looks so beautiful in these pictures. Ruchika was wearing a purple dress for the baby shower. Fans never tire of admiring this cute couple.



A video of the baby shower has also surfaced, showing Ruchika cutting a cake. After this she lovingly feeds the cake to Shahir. Rachika and Shahir had a great time in their baby shower.

Please state that Shahir Sheikh and Rachika had a court marriage in November 2020. Ruchika is the head of Ekta Kapoor’s film department. Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor first met two years ago on the set of ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’. The two had been dating for almost a year and a half.



The way Shahir and Ruchika kept their relationship a secret and then suddenly got married surprised everyone, just as the news of their pregnancy surprised everyone. Shahir and Ruchika kept the news of their pregnancy secret. But when Ruchika’s baby bump photo went viral on social media, the news was confirmed.

