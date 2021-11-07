Shahnawaz hussain Slams Congress Says Manmohan Govt Indira Gandhi Govt Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi

BJP’s strong leader Shahnawaz Hussain took a dig at the Congress. On the siege by Congress on inflation, Shahnawaz Hussain said that the Congress is telling the central government today that why there is no price of petrol and diesel during the time of Manmohan Singh, then they should tell that when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister then Indira Gandhi’s Why could not bring the price of petrol and diesel of the era? He said this during a conversation with the news channel Jantantra TV.

He said that the Congress did the work of linking the prices of petrol and diesel with the market and today they are questioning the BJP. Responding to a question on the aggressive stand of the Congress on the working style of the Modi government, he said that the Congress has only been doing the work of misleading the country, he has always objected to the working style of the Prime Minister, even on free vaccine. also raise questions.

When Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi raised questions on the issue of privatization, the BJP leader said that the opinion of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi does not matter much. He is never visible on the ground. Therefore, what he said does not make any difference. He said that the more likes that come on the tweets of Rahul and Priyanka, the more they have their supporters.