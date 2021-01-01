Shahnaz and Asim break up after Siddharth’s death: Shehnaz falls to the ground Siddharth Cemetery: After Siddharth Shukla’s funeral, Shahnaz Gill was seen crying on the ground.

TV actor Siddharth Shukla merged with Panchatatva on Friday. His family members, friends and business people had reached Siddharth Shukla’s Oshiwara Cemetery in Mumbai to pay their last respects. There were eye-popping scenes everywhere. After Siddharth Shukla’s funeral, Shehnaz Gill was seen crying on the ground. At the same time, Asim Riaz was seen shedding tears in the cemetery.

Shahnaz Gill, who arrived with her brother Shahbaz at Siddharth Shukla’s funeral, was in critical condition. After Siddharth Shukla’s funeral, she fell on her mother’s lap and cried a lot. Earlier, Shahnaz Gill shouted at Siddharth and ran towards the ambulance. Then his friends in the industry took over.





A picture on social media is going massively viral. In this picture, Asim Riaz is seen sitting on the steps in the cemetery soaking in the rain. He had reached for the funeral of his friend Siddharth Shukla and tears were flowing from his eyes. Please tell that news of Siddharth Shukla’s death came out and Asim Riaz reached Cooper Hospital.

Siddharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was later born in a postmortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Siddharth Shukla was cremated according to the customs and rituals of the Brahmakumari community. Along with his family, Siddharth Shukla also belonged to the Brahmakumari community.