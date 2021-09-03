Shahnaz cries saying Siddharth Mera Bachcha: Emotional Shahnaz Gill kept saying that Siddharth Mera Bachcha was at the feet of Siddharth Shukla in the cemetery

On the one hand, fans are saddened by the demise of Siddharth Shukla, on the other hand, they are worried about Shahnaz Gil. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, everyone who has met Shahnaz says that her condition is very bad and she has faded. Ali Goni was shocked to see Shahnaz’s condition. Everyone is encouraging Shahnaz and Siddharth’s mother.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. On Friday, when the actor was being taken by ambulance to the crematorium for the funeral, Shahnaz ran towards the ambulance shouting ‘Siddharth’. Everyone shuddered when they saw the video. Shahnaz’s condition deteriorated in the cemetery and she fell to the ground. Actress Sambhana Seth, who was present during the funeral (Siddharth Shukla funeral), told about the condition of Shahnaz in a conversation with our colleague Itimes.



Shahnaz kept crying saying ‘Siddharth is my child’

When Sambhana Seth reached home after Siddharth Shukla’s funeral, Etimes contacted her. Sambhavana Seth said that Shahnaz was constantly crying saying ‘Siddharth is my child’. When Siddhartha’s body was laid to rest for the last darshan before the cremation, Shahnaz sat at Siddhartha’s feet. He later took part in Siddhartha’s funeral procession.

Siddhartha’s mother is also in bad condition

Sambhav Seth also spoke about the condition of Siddharth Shukla’s mother. She said she was crying, but she was trying to keep herself strong. Bhavana said, ‘Yesterday (Thursday) I thought he was very strong, but today (Friday) I didn’t feel that way. It will not be easy to recover from this accident. Gradually, when people leave, the loss will be felt very loudly and there will be grief. We are in a position not to ask. If it could happen, anything could happen. We’ve been hearing a lot of bad news for the last year and a half. It looks like the world is about to end.



In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Sambhavan supported Siddharth

We will tell you that when Siddharth Shukla was in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Sambhana Seth had strongly supported him on social media. Saamana Seth said that when Siddharth came back after winning the show, he thanked him for his support and even made a phone call. At that time Siddharth Vindu was sitting with Dara Singh and then he called Sambhavana Seth. Chances are that Vindu later invited her to the party as well. But at that time she could not go. But what she knew was that after that she would now meet Siddharth Shukla in this position.

Siddharth Shukla Funeral: Siddharth Shukla merged into Panchatatva