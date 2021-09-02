Shahnaz faded after Siddharth’s death: After Siddharth Shukla’s death, Shahnaz Gill faded completely, the latter called me when she was told the problem.

Shahnaz Gill never imagined that Siddharth Shukla, on whom she had spent so much of her life, whom she called ‘Kullu’, would suddenly leave her. In the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, Siddharth Shukla had promised Shahnaz that he would always support her. Always be with him when needed.

But now Siddhartha is not in this world. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday and Shahnaz has been in shock ever since.



Rahul Mahajan said – Shahnaz has turned yellow

When Rahul Mahajan got the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death, he immediately reached his house. There he met Siddharth’s mother as well as Shahnaz Gill. Shahnaz was giving her statement to the police at that time. In a conversation with our colleague ETimes, he said that Shahnaz was completely pale. It was as if a huge storm came and swept them away.

Siddharth Shukla was Shahnaz’s ‘life’

Siddharth and Shahnaz first met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and they had a strong relationship. I really liked Siddharth and Shahnaz. Fans also nicknamed Siddharth and Shahnaz ‘Sidnaz’. Shahnaz loved Siddharth very much and she also expressed her love for him. But he knew that one day Siddhartha would walk away from him.

Today, Shahnaz may remember what Siddharth once said in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. Siddhartha had persuaded Shahnaz that no matter how many crises came in his life, he should not allow himself to become weak. Siddharth had also said that Shahnaz should call him whenever there is any problem. The video of Siddharth and Shahnaz of that time is now going viral on social media.

‘Call me whenever there is a problem in life’

In the video, Siddharth tells Shahnaz Gill, ‘Never hurt yourself. No matter how big the problem. You can fix everything and whatever may be right. You will never be weak, will you? It is not necessary that one crore people be like you in life. If anyone likes one, that’s enough. If you have ever had a problem in your life, call me. Any problem, you call me. ‘



A look at the viral video of Shahnaz and Siddharth Shukla: