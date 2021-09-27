Shahnaz Gill Honsla Ash Trailer Release: Shahnaz Gill Comic Timing and Diljit Dosanjh Hansla Ash Impress fans in the trailer they said this for Siddharth Shukla

At last the moment he had been waiting for came. The trailer of Shahnaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer film ‘Hausla Rakh’ has been released. Diljit Dosanj had announced the release of the trailer 1-2 days ago and it has been in the news ever since. Fans are completely annoyed to see the incarnation of Shahnaz Gill in the trailer.

Fans not only like the chemistry of Diljit Dosanjh and Shahnaz Gill, they are also appreciating the comedy timing of the actress. Just over an hour after its release, the trailer has been viewed more than 4 lakh times.



Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the film and are appealing for Shahnaz’s film to become a superhit.

Hausla Rakh is a Punjabi romantic comedy directed by Amarjit Singh. Diljit Dosanjh is also making his debut as a producer with this film. The film is set to release on October 15. Also, Shahnaz Gill is away from the promotional activities of the film. Shahnaz is shocked after the death of Siddharth Shukla on September 2. It was recently reported that Shahnaz may return to work soon. The makers of the film are also waiting for his return.

The producers also planned to shoot a song for the promotion of ‘Hausla Rakh’. The song was supposed to be shot on September 15, but was postponed due to Shahnaz’s nature. After this, the makers were planning to shoot it later this month, but nothing has been decided yet about Shahnaz.

Regarding the promotional song of ‘Hausla Rakh’, Diljit Thind told our colleague Itimes, ‘We are waiting for Shahnaz’s return. He is in a lot of pain right now. We had planned to shoot the song in London on 15 September but it didn’t happen. Now we will finalize the new date soon. We want Shehnaz to be in this song too as she is playing an important role in the film. I am in touch with Shahnaz’s manager and hope she will contact us soon.