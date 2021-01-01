Shahnaz Gill is not well after Siddharth Shukla’s death: Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Story: During Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’, a bond was formed with actress Shehnaz Gill which remains after the show.

Everyone is sad and saddened by the demise of Siddhartha Shukla. During Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’, a bond was formed with actress Shahnaz Gill which remains after the show. Now after the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has spoken to his daughter. Santokh Singh Sukh himself is disturbed by the news and cannot believe that something like this has happened.

Speaking to Spotboy, Santokh Singh Sukh said, “I am not in a position to speak at the moment. I can’t believe it. When I spoke to Shahnaz Gill, he said, ‘I have spoken to her. That’s not good. My son Shahbaz has gone to Mumbai to live with him and I will go later.





Dr. Shailesh Mohit, Dean, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Siddharth Shukla died before he was brought to the hospital. The cause of death will be known only after autopsy. It will take some time. Dr. Jiten Bhavsar of the hospital said, He was pronounced dead.

Speaking of Siddharth Shukla’s career, he started modeling and made his acting debut as a lead actor in the TV show ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’. Since then, Siddharth Shukla has acted in many popular serials like ‘Jane Pahan Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’. Siddharth Shukla had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’. Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.